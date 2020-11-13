Madelaine Petsch to Star in New Podcast "The Shadow Diaries" from Studio 71

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Madelaine Petsch is set to star in a new podcast from Studio 71 titled "The Shadow Diaries."

Los Angeles, CA, November 13, 2020 --(



In the works from Studio 71 and Snarled Entertainment, "The Shadow Diaries," will be the first serialized scripted podcast from Red Arrow Studios (Studio 71). Madelaine will helm the role of Eliza Gold, the elusive popstar, who is shadowed by journalist Shana (Hayward) as a first assignment. With a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a global pop sensation, Shana soon finds all is not as it seems. The journalist soon discovers that Eliza Gold’s surprise comeback may actually be the sinister workings of a mysterious group known as “The Divinity.”



Co-written by Director K. Levin and Zack Imbrogno, the genre-bending series, tells an immersive story with multiple twist. Regarding the podcast, Levin had this to say: “This is a story I’ve wanted to tell ever since I was touring with my own band years ago,” said Levin. He continued by adding, “I’m also grateful for our spectacular cast who lent their voices to this project and a special thanks to one of our leads.”



Constance Zimmer, Clint Howard, Davi Santos, Carter Jenkins, Lydia Hearst, Brighton Sharbino, Saxon Sharbino, and Zack Justice are also featured in the podcast.



Madelaine achieved success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event based in Los Angeles, CA. Now that season 5 of Riverdale is in production, Madelaine has a few other projects underway. Her most recent thriller Sightless in which she stars as the character Ellen is now streaming. Fans can also expect to see her in the title role for another thriller based on the best-selling novel, Clare at 16 which is in pre-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



