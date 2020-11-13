iPOP Alum Jacob Batalon Begins Prep for Spider-Man 3 Filming

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Jacob Batalon, iPOP Alum, has begun prep for Spider-Man 3 which filming for is currently underway.

Los Angeles, CA, November 13, 2020



Jacob will reprise his role as Ned Leeds, Peter Parker’s (aka Spider-Man’s) best friend in the latest feature. While the film details have been kept under wraps, Jacob did share his reaction to the script in a recent social media post. The reaction, which was shared to his Instagram account, gave fans a clue that the film will have a number of surprises to expect. It was already under speculation that familiar faces from previous Spider-man films will be dropping into the newest film. It was recently revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange for the Marvel film. As well, Jamie Foxx is bringing back the villainous Electro via the multiverse with additional surprise cameos still to be expected.



If filming stays on schedule, fans can likely expect a first look to arrive this December. Jacob is reportedly already on set in Atlanta, having also shared a since deleted image of himself in character for the film. Spider-Man 3 is set to arrive on Dec. 17, 2021.



Jacob landed on his path to stardom after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual event held in Los Angeles, CA. After landing a major role as Ned, Spider-Man’s best friend in the blockbuster feature, Jacob’s success has continued. Along with appearing in the Spider-man sequels, Jacob starred in an episode of Quibi’s ’50 States of Fright’ earlier this year.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



