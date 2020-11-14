PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
ImpactQA

The Manifest Recognized ImpactQA as a Leader in the Top 20 Software Testing Companies in United Kingdom


ImpactQA Gets Cited in "The Manifest" Survey Report 2020.

New York, NY, November 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The sister website of Clutch, The Manifest has recently published a report where they have listed some of the “Top 20 Software Testing Companies in the United Kingdom.” The top-rated business data and how-to website has featured ImpactQA on the second position of the top 20 software testing companies in UK 2020.

After comparing the companies against various factors like client satisfaction, market presence, and quality of the firm’s service, the research platform found ImpactQA to be the best.

To determine rankings, "The Manifest" analyzes a company’s

- Quality and quantity of verified client reviews
- Offered services
- Portfolio of clients
- Brand reputation
- Visibility in its target market

Sana Ansari, Head of Marketing shares her opinion, “We feel very fortunate that ‘The Manifest’ has cited ImpactQA as a top software testing company in the United Kingdom. We are not only leading the software testing industry but leaving the footprints behind the IoT testing market."

About The Manifest
The Manifest is a B2B ratings and review platform powered by Clutch. It is a business news and how-to website that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs and small business owners.

About ImpactQA
ImpactQA is a leading software testing company with a history of delivering custom-tailored solutions to SMEs and Fortune 500 companies. We have gathered a strong team of professionals to offer a full cycle of testing services, client-centric solutions and QA consulting to 400+ global leaders. Headquartered in New York, we’re a company of 300+ professionals with global presence in the US, UK, India and Germany.
Contact Information
ImpactQA
Sana Ansari
(646) 452-8739
Contact
https://www.impactqa.com/

