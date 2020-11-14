New DIRAK IP65/66 Stainless Steel Wing Knob from FDB Panel Fittings

Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

Isleworth, United Kingdom, November 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The new DIRAK stainless steel IP65/66 Wing Knob from FDB Panel Fittings makes life easy for builders of small cabinets and wall mounting enclosures. It is easy to fit and to operate with one handed twist and open quarter turn functionality.Stainless steel AISI 316 construction with or without cylinder lock and the capacity to fit doors up to 8 mm thick, means that this new wing knob is great for steel, grp, plastic or laminate doors. This means it is suitable for use in outside environments or for indoor installations where its compact size creates limited intrusion.Naturally a range of cams is offered to suit with grounding nut to maintain earthing continuity. The FDB Rocfast assembly and logistics service is available to ensure correct specification, assembly and delivery.

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/wing-knob



