Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Exclusive Interview Released with CJOS COE Ahead of the Virtual Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference

SMi Group reports: A senior representative from the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence (CJOS COE) is speaking at the virtual event next February.

London, United Kingdom, November 14, 2020 --(



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr3



Snapshot of Commodore Thomas Guy's Speaker Interview:



• How does your role correlate to maritime ISTAR and what are your responsibilities as Deputy Director of the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence?



"As the Deputy Director, I have the great honour of managing a small but highly capable multi-national team to deliver concept and doctrine development, analysis and education in support of maritime warfare development."



• What are you currently working on in the field of maritime ISTAR and enhancing interoperability?



"CJOS endeavors to identify and the gaps, frictions, and overlaps, and to provide analysis for the alignment of ISR capabilities, data analytics capacity, and C2 within the alliance. And on a practical level, CJOS is the author and custodian of the NATO publication ATP 102 – Maritime ISR Doctrine."



• Following from this, do you have any major priorities going forward?



"CJOS COE’s main goal is to provide support that will facilitate Alliance Maritime superiority. Our work in interoperability combines the gathering of information and “joining of the dots” by leveraging our unique geographical position in the U.S, which enables our extensive network, to facilitate the building of relationships within the Alliance on both sides of the Atlantic which aide in continual improvement in and amongst Allied Maritime forces."



The full speaker interview and many others, as well as the event brochure, is available to download online at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr3



With 9 confirmed sponsors, delegates will be able to meet and network with key international technology providers at the forefront of the market, who will be able to provide solutions to potential challenges, whilst providing exclusive technical briefings.



Sponsor Line-up for 2021:



- Senior Representative, Aerovironment

- Mrs. Esma Mekraoui, Business Development & Sales Manager, Maritime Surveillance, CLS

- Mr. Christophe Fontaine, European Regional Director, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

- Senior Representative, Hisdesat

- Senior Representative, ISI

- Mr. Mitchell Free, Senior Director, Global Joint Engagement Team (JET) and Mr Stefan Kolendo, Senior Solutions Engineer – Joint Engagement Team (JET), Maxar

- Mr. Alfonso Cardona, Systems Director, Commercial and Business Development Division, Navantia S.A.

- Mr. William Hosack, CEO, Orbital Micro Systems



Maritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology

3rd-4th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Orbital Micro Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: AeroVironment, CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, iSi, Maxar, Navantia and Robin Radar



For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For any delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, November 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ahead of SMi Group’s Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference, taking place virtually on the 3rd and 4th February 2021, a speaker interview has been released with Commodore Thomas Guy, Deputy Director, CJOS COE to discuss his role, current priorities, opportunities and the upcoming conference. He is set to give a presentation on Day Two on "Promoting Allied Integration to Enhance Joint ISTAR Capabilities and Assessing the Future Operating Environment."Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr3Snapshot of Commodore Thomas Guy's Speaker Interview:• How does your role correlate to maritime ISTAR and what are your responsibilities as Deputy Director of the Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence?"As the Deputy Director, I have the great honour of managing a small but highly capable multi-national team to deliver concept and doctrine development, analysis and education in support of maritime warfare development."• What are you currently working on in the field of maritime ISTAR and enhancing interoperability?"CJOS endeavors to identify and the gaps, frictions, and overlaps, and to provide analysis for the alignment of ISR capabilities, data analytics capacity, and C2 within the alliance. And on a practical level, CJOS is the author and custodian of the NATO publication ATP 102 – Maritime ISR Doctrine."• Following from this, do you have any major priorities going forward?"CJOS COE’s main goal is to provide support that will facilitate Alliance Maritime superiority. Our work in interoperability combines the gathering of information and “joining of the dots” by leveraging our unique geographical position in the U.S, which enables our extensive network, to facilitate the building of relationships within the Alliance on both sides of the Atlantic which aide in continual improvement in and amongst Allied Maritime forces."The full speaker interview and many others, as well as the event brochure, is available to download online at http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr3With 9 confirmed sponsors, delegates will be able to meet and network with key international technology providers at the forefront of the market, who will be able to provide solutions to potential challenges, whilst providing exclusive technical briefings.Sponsor Line-up for 2021:- Senior Representative, Aerovironment- Mrs. Esma Mekraoui, Business Development & Sales Manager, Maritime Surveillance, CLS- Mr. Christophe Fontaine, European Regional Director, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.- Senior Representative, Hisdesat- Senior Representative, ISI- Mr. Mitchell Free, Senior Director, Global Joint Engagement Team (JET) and Mr Stefan Kolendo, Senior Solutions Engineer – Joint Engagement Team (JET), Maxar- Mr. Alfonso Cardona, Systems Director, Commercial and Business Development Division, Navantia S.A.- Mr. William Hosack, CEO, Orbital Micro SystemsMaritime Reconnaissance & Surveillance Technology3rd-4th February 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyGold Sponsor: Orbital Micro SystemsSponsors & Exhibitors: AeroVironment, CLS, General Atomics, Hisdesat, iSi, Maxar, Navantia and Robin RadarFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For any delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.maritime-recon.com/pr3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend