Force For Good Business and American Cancer Society Collaborate to Launch Leadership Ambassador Program, a New Way for Business Leaders to Fight Cancer

Strategic collaboration between Force for Good Business and American Cancer Society Delivers leadership development program aimed at developing and mobilizing leaders in the fight against cancer.

St. Louis, MO, November 14, 2020



As leaders in the community battle against the spread of cancer across America, business leaders and the American Cancer society aim to bring more awareness and community support by engaging burgeoning leaders. These leaders will form a cohort designed to activate more members of the community while also developing their acumen alongside CEO’s committed in the fight against cancer.



Strategic Collaboration between Force for Good Business, led by Ian Crosno and ABOA established a working program to recruit new leaders, and enhance their leaderships abilities through hands on experiences with American Cancer Society.



“Building a strong cast of new leaders to help raise awareness in the fight against cancer is a strong and meaningful purpose. These leaders will also have the opportunity to build their skills and learn from local CEO’s who are also engaged in the same mission, so it’s a win-win for all,” said Ian Crosno, Principal consultant and Force for Good Business. “We look forward to growing our long-standing partnership with American Cancer Society, and to taking ABOA to the next level.”



To learn more and to engage with the Associate Board of Ambassadors (ABOA), visit https://www.aboastl.org/.



For media inquiries, please contact Ian Crosno at +1 831-236-8988 or icrosno@gmail.com.



About Force For Good Business

Ian Crosno

831-236-8988



www.forceforgoodbusiness.com



