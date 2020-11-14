Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Donna Drake Show Press Release

The Donna Drake Show Partners with Spotlight at The Paramount to Highlight Long Island Artists

Donna Drake, host and creator of "The Donna Drake Show" today announced a partnership with Spotlight at The Paramount to highlight local Long Island artists and their works created during quarantine through "Betwixt: Thanks 4 U" a social media awareness campaign.

Huntington, NY, November 14, 2020 --(



Spotlight at The Paramount, an experiential gallery and restaurant located at The Paramount in Huntington Long Island, is currently featuring "Quarantine Art," an exhibit showcasing works of art created by local artists while in quarantine. Donna will be featuring the art during "Betwixt: Thanks 4 U" a week-long social media awareness campaign sponsored by Donna and her company, Drake Media Network, Inc. which will run from November 18th - 25th, after which, the quarantine art exhibition will come to an end. "Betwixt: Thanks 4 U" can be seen on Facebook and Instagram @spotlightnyart and @donnadrakeshowtv



For this feature, Donna will bring in three acclaimed art jurors (to be announced) to decide on a best-in-show of the quarantine art exhibit, and the chosen winner will be featured on the award-winning "The Donna Drake Show: Live It Up Live" and receive a complimentary dinner for four at Spotlight at The Paramount.



Krystin Banko, Spotlight at The Paramount Curator states, “We are so very thankful for everything Donna Drake is doing to promote local artists. It is our passion at The Paramount and Spotlight to cultivate artistic talent, whether it be music or fine art, and are excited to work with Donna on this weeklong feature for the exhibition.”



The exhibition space at Spotlight, located at 370 New York Avenue, is open daily, Monday through Friday at 4pm, and weekends starting at 1pm. All works of art on display are for sale, the proceeds of which goes directly to the artist, with 10% being donated to Huntington Hospital in support of their COVID-19 response programs.



Said Donna, "We wanted to do our part to show our support for the visual arts and working with Spotlight at The Paramount made that possible. We’re excited to highlight great artists and give back to the local community."



More info available Facebook and Instagram @spotlightnyart and on The Donna Drake Show Facebook page.



About The Donna Drake Show:

The Donna Drake Show: Live it Up! is a weekly, 30-minute television and digital talk series produced by Drake Media Network, Inc, which for the last 20 years has specialized in content strategy and video content production. Drake Media Network is also the creator of OTSN, The Online Trade Show Network and Virtual Gala Network. The Donna Drake Show airs weekly in New York on CBS's WLNY every Saturday at 6:30 am and is also available on Dish and DIRECTv. Digitally, The Donna Drake Show can be seen nationally and internationally on YouTube and several OTT and on demand platforms including Syncbak's VUit, FOOTPRINT Network and on Android, iOS, Apple TV and Roku.



Jessica Bellucci

917.463.7037



thedonnadrakeshow.com



