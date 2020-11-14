United® Real Estate | Richmond Named Top 25 Fastest-Growing Company Second Year in a Row

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

United® Real Estate announced their Richmond, VA office was recognized by Richmond BizSense as one of the fastest-growing companies in the region for the second year in a row.

Richmond, VA, November 14, 2020 --(



United’s full-service business model attracts agents looking to keep more of their hard-earned commissions without compromising valuable tools and support. Agents in the marketplace are flocking to United for its comprehensive training program, full-brokerage support and state-of-the-art technology. The agent-centric model and unmatched focus placed on the agents’ individual career development has paved the way for both agents and brokers to increase their productivity and has ultimately contributed to the growth of the office.



"We are incredibly excited to be included in the RVA 25 for the second year in a row,” said John Finn, senior managing broker of United Real Estate | Richmond. “We want to thank our amazing team of professionals for helping our office grow and are excited to see their hard work recognized. Our growth is a direct result of providing each agent an individual pathway to achieve success. We are excited to continue to grow and see what our agents and office is able to accomplish in the coming year.”



“United Real Estate | Richmond ranks among our top 5 offices nationally in sales volume and they have grown their production this year by 26%,” says Rick Haase, president, United Real Estate. “John and Jeff Finn along with their entire support team are dedicated to the success of their agents and the delivery of service excellence to their buyer and seller clients. Their continual recognitions are further proof of United | Richmond’s path of rapid growth in the Richmond area.”



Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate | Richmond can visit JoinUnitedRichmond.com or call 804-359-9200 Ext 224.



To learn more about United Real Estate and its franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 877-201-7640.



A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate

816-663-9433



UnitedRealEstate.com



