The Grotta Fund for Senior Care of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ Awards Grant Funding to The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Receives Grant Funding in Support of Virtual WISE Center Adult Program

Union, NJ, November 14, 2020 --



“The W.I.S.E. Senior Services program has served our community for over 35 years, providing specialized care and services for a unique demographic,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “During the global pandemic, we recognized the strong need for a supportive program like ours, that cares for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia and also provides their caregiver with assistance. Through the support of the Grotta Fund for Senior Care of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ, we are able to continue this critical service in the Virtual W.I.S.E. program when it is needed more than ever before.”



The Virtual W.I.S.E. program provides daily activities and support for members with Alzheimer’s and/or dementia and their caregivers. This includes daily activity emails, weekly social work support, weekly live virtual Zoom activities and support groups, home drop-off of activity supplies and meals and 24/7 telephone availability of WISE staff.



“These programs have provided D. and her family the support and encouragement needed on a daily basis,” said one of our Virtual W.I.S.E. Caregivers. “The emails have been inspirational. We have even have learned a lot of good facts about life, events and people. We even have found ourselves laughing out loud! What a good feeling! We need this and look forward to these programs to get by each day! Thank you for providing them. We appreciate it very much!”



“Caregiving can be one of the most rewarding, yet stressful of life’s tasks. It is our belief that assisting the caregiver is just as important as assisting their loved one,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “Our specialized staff team is dedicated to these families, providing daily contact, information, socialization activities, support, counseling, home visits and meal delivery.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.



