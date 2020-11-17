New ez1099 Tax Software Releases Video to Print and File 1099-DIV, Dividends and Distributions

ez1099 tax preparation software is now available with a new video on how to print and file 1099-DIV, dividends and distributions. Test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

Boston, MA, November 17, 2020 --(



“Customers are accommodated with a new DIV and dividend video in latest 2020 ez1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com,” Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.



Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.



ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s (5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. JUST ADDED THIS YEAR--1099 NEC form.



ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machines (Mac can run system only if installed with Bootcamp).



The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

- Users save valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.

- Quick data importing feature

- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available

-Can now process correction forms



Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management. Boston, MA, November 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Halfpricesoft.com now offers video on form 1099-DIV to report dividends and certain other distributions to investors/taxpayers in the latest ez1099 tax preparation software . Dividends are distributions of property by a corporation to the shareholder or owner of the corporation out of the earnings or profits of the corporation.“Customers are accommodated with a new DIV and dividend video in latest 2020 ez1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com,” Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s (5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. JUST ADDED THIS YEAR--1099 NEC form.ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machines (Mac can run system only if installed with Bootcamp).The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies- Users save valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.- Quick data importing feature- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available-Can now process correction formsHalfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.About halfpricesoft.comHalfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.