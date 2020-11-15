World’s Biggest Motivational YouTube Network Launches Mindset App

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Motiversity Press Release

Edmonton, Canada, November 15, 2020 --(



Edmonton, Canada, November 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A successful group of YouTube entrepreneurs has been quietly testing their next big bet: Mindset App. With a combined following of over ten million YouTube subscribers, the founders behind YouTube's largest motivational media network believe the time for their mass-market unveil is now.

"Given our success on YouTube, my partners and I knew that motivational content was a service people wanted," explains work strategist and Mindset Co-Founder, Tyler Waye. "The question was, could we build a platform that exceeded their expectations? I think we got it."

The highly visual app is designed to be the ultimate source for motivation, featuring a curated catalogue of the world's most powerful speeches and lessons. With content secured in partnership with over 20 YouTube channels, the app is launching with a library of over 500 audios to a base of thousands of listeners who have been testing the app for months.

Highlights of Mindset App include:

- A proven leadership team of three - includes the founders behind Motiversity and Motivation Madness, as well as a University lecturer / thought leader
- A partnered network of 24 Motivational Media YouTube channels with over 13 million in combined subscribers
- A self-funded Canadian startup featuring proprietary software, recommendation algorithm, and Partnershare royalty system

A few well known apps have become household names by encouraging listeners to mentally slow down. The team behind Mindset believe there is a similar opportunity for an app that encourages listeners to speed up their day as well.

"When you think about all the people looking to start a new routine, think differently, lose weight, exercise, or work towards a better version of themselves, you see the importance of motivational content and this app. Motivational content is not the full answer to people reaching their goals, but it's the first step." -Co-Founder, Joel Huculak

Contact: To download the app or learn more, go to mindsetapp.com

Joel Huculak, Co-Founder | joel@mindsetapp.com
Founder and CEO of Motiversity, Motivation2Study, and Motivationhub

Brandon Fasciana, Co-Founder | brandon@mindsetapp.com
Founder of Motivation Madness

Tyler Waye, Co-Founder | tyler@mindsetapp.com
Work strategist and university lecturer

About Mindset App
Mindset App is the Ultimate Source for Motivation and Self-development. With Mindset, you can play the world's best motivational, inspirational and educational audios for free. Founded by two YouTube entrepreneurs and a University lecturer, Mindset App is designed to transform the motivational media industry. The app features hundreds of speeches and playlists at varying lengths to fit for quick motivation, morning routines, workout inspiration, motivation to study, and energy to get things done.

Tyler Waye

780-265-2231



www.mindsetapp.com



