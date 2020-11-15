Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jackrabbit Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from Jackrabbit Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: Jackrabbit Technologies Helps Rise Against Hunger Provide Food to Countries Around the World

A group of Jackrabbit employees gathered at Rise Against Hunger’s Charlotte warehouse to package meals for local delivery. Jackrabbit’s hands-on contributions to feeding those around the world struggling with hunger results in 5,000 packaged meals.

Huntersville, NC, November 15, 2020 --(



Jackrabbit Technologies, leading provider of cloud-based class management software, reinforces its culture of giving back through its continued efforts with Rise Against Hunger. October 16 marked another contribution that Jackrabbit made to the Charlotte packaged meal provider. It is traditional that Jackrabbit’s entire team packages meals at the company’s annual meeting. This year, however, COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of Jackrabbit’s in-person annual meeting - as well as the associated meal packaging event.



Instead of holding a meal packaging event in January 2021, Jackrabbit held the October 16th meal packaging event at Rise Against Hunger’s warehouse. When a company packages meals for Rise Against Hunger, they send a workforce to package and pay for the food items used. This is a powerful way for companies to be involved in battling this worldwide crisis.



Rise Against Hunger makes the event fun with blaring rock ‘n roll, continuous cheering and the striking of ‘the gong’ when boxes are filled, sealed, ready in increments of 1000. Rise Against Hunger took advantage of the Jackrabbit team’s highly competitive nature by setting up 2 meal packaging stations with teams that raced each other to ring the gong! This encouraged Jackrabbit’s team to package 5000 meals in less than 2 hours.



COVID-19 has not been kind to Rise Against Hunger’s Charlotte organization. Instead of having approximately 100 events by this time of the year, they’ve only had companies commit for seven. The impact on Rise Against Hunger has greatly diminished the meals the organization is able to provide at a time when the local and world communities’ needs have increased. Rise Against Hunger needs companies to follow Jackrabbit’s lead and schedule packaging events.



Jackrabbit Technologies has a strong culture of giving back that exemplifies the core values that sets Jackrabbit apart and the company refuses to allow COVID-19 to impact its ability to help. The company enthusiastically stepped up to assist Rise Against Hunger in packaging meals during a time when hunger is increasing in communities around the world. A major component of Jackrabbit’s giving back efforts was established in March - despite COVID-19’s impact - when it kicked off a new philanthropy partnership with Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte.



About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger operates meal packaging locations in 28 cities throughout the U.S. and five international locations in South Africa, Malaysia, the Philippines, Italy and India. In the past year, more than 430,000 volunteers from corporations, churches, schools and civic organizations packaged Rise Against Hunger meals. Since 1998, volunteers in the U.S. and worldwide have packaged about 500 million meals and provided aid in the form of emergency relief, medical supplies, clothing, school supplies and more to people in need.



About Jackrabbit Technologies

Jackrabbit Technologies is the leader in providing class management cloud software to youth activity centers that include gymnastics and cheer gyms, dance studios, child care centers and swim and music schools - serving 5,158,122 students and 12,000 schools in 28 countries. Jackrabbit develops solutions rich in features, such as enrollment management, billing, online registration and staff and parent portals. Jackrabbit Technologies’ software helps its clients operate more efficiently so they can get back to the passions that inspire them.



Jill Purdy

704-895-4034



www.jackrabbittech.com

704-236-2501



