Attorney Julie Ritchie Joins Kahana Feld’s Business & Commercial Litigation and Labor & Employment Litigation Practice Groups

“We are excited to announce that Ms. Ritchie has joined our team,” said Amir Kahana, Founding and Managing Partner of the firm. “She is a problem solver and talented lawyer who has demonstrated her commitment to her clients and her community. We are super proud to have Ms. Ritchie and the skills and character that she brings.”



Ms. Ritchie is an experienced litigator with over 10 years of practice in civil litigation matters, including business and commercial litigation, labor and employment matters, and construction and real estate law. She is a graduate of the Dale E. Fowler School of Law at Chapman University and she received her undergraduate degree at the University of California, Santa Barbara. During law school, she served as a Senior Articles Editor for the Chapman Law Review and was a Judicial Extern for the Honorable Kirk Nakamura of the Orange County Superior Court. Prior to joining Kahana Feld, she was an associate at George & Shields LLP and Bremer Whyte Brown & O’Meara LLP, both in Orange County, CA. Ms. Ritchie also enjoys traveling, food and wine, and spending time with her family.



Kahana Feld has successfully grown its practice throughout 2020 and Ms. Ritchie is one of five attorneys to have joined the firm this year, broadening and deepening our bench and increasing the resources available to our clients.



About Kahana Feld

