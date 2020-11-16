Stay Well Campaign Stays Strong with 3 MarCom Wins

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Scientology Network Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, November 16, 2020 --(



As the pandemic spread, Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s multimedia communications center in Hollywood, mobilized resources to produce the Stay Well Campaign, a multifaceted approach to educate and inform communities in over 200 nations on how to protect themselves and others against the spread of illness.



The far-reaching Stay Well Campaign is comprised of the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center website, which includes 21 public service announcements, free downloadable booklets and signs, the “Spread a Smile” music video and the virtual Stay Well Concert.



Hosted by award-winning actress Erika Christensen and featuring international musicians, including Chick Corea, Rubén Blades and Mark Isham, the concert aired on Scientology Network and every major online platform, taking the No. 1 spot on Twitter’s Periscope on its premiere night.



The three MarCom Award wins take the Stay Well Campaign’s tally to over 20 awards to date.



Winning two Platinum Awards and one Gold Award, the breakdown is as follows:



How To Stay Well Prevention Resource Center

A comprehensive resource and information site dedicated to educating the public on preventing the spread of illness and proper sanitizing methods, all in 21 languages.



• Gold – Digital Media | Website | Nonprofit



Stay Well Concert

One-hour concert telecast featuring Grammy Award-winning artists and performers from 15 countries; aired on Scientology Network and every major online platform.



• Platinum – Video/Audio | Television (Broadcast & Cable) | Program



Stay Well Public Service Announcements

Covering a broad range of critical topics from tips on how to stay well to understanding how viruses spread, the public service announcements have aired on radio and TV around the world. Also all in 21 languages.



• Platinum – Video/Audio | Television (Broadcast & Cable) | PSA Campaign



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Erin Banks

323-210-1700



www.scientology.tv



