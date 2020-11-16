Inszone Insurance Services Announces Entry Into Utah Market with the Acquisition of ISU Wiseman Insurance

Press Releases Inszone Insurance Press Release

Utah Becomes the Fourth State with a Physical Presence for Inszone Insurance

Rancho Cordova, CA, November 16, 2020 --(



The entry into Utah supports the Company’s strategic business goals of expansion within the western part of the Unites States, growing its local presence, while continuing to serve throughout the country.



“Utah is a very important piece to our growth strategy and the acquisition of ISU Wiseman Insurance will significantly expand our presence in this growing market,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “ISU Wiseman Insurance brings decades of experience and know-how to the table and we couldn’t be prouder to welcome them to the Inszone family.”



Founded in 1935, ISU Wiseman Insurance has been in the insurance industry for three generations. Having been at their current office building since 1961, they are a local staple and hold strong relationships in the local community. “All the team in ISU Wiseman Insurance live in the area and are involved in the community. It is of utmost importance for us at Inszone, to embrace and build upon these relationships,” said Norm Hudson, when discussing the recent acquisition.



Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.



About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. With a strong and experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically as well as through acquisition. With ten locations across California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, the company is looking to further expand regionally within the western United States. For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com



Contacts

Inszone Insurance

Norm Hudson – CEO

916-995-0234

Dale Myron de Leon

916-738-7814



https://inszoneinsurance.com/



