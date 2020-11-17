"Beware the Temptation to do Popular Workouts - Exercising the Wise Way" is the Latest Video Raman Kuppuswamy, the Content Creator and YouTuber Has Released

Raman Kuppuswamy, a content creator as well as YouTuber, says he has released yet another video entitled "Beware the Temptation to Do Popular Workouts - Exercising the Wise Way" on his YouTube channel "Cordially Yours - Health & Fitness." Raman expresses his anguish that people are unwisely opting for popular workouts that may not suit them and this causes pains and injuries to them. He has created this video to caution people.

According to Raman, every human is unique and hence, the workouts that suit one person need not be suitable for others. If people choose popular workouts, there are chances they will be opting for those exercises that are not suitable for them. Raman warns people that if they put in place a wrong workout regimen, they are likely to face complications that include pains and injuries.



He strongly advises people that they should pay attention to the cues provided by their body and stop doing the exercises that do not suit them. If they persist with the same workouts, the pains and injuries they experience may worsen and turn out to be chronic ones.



