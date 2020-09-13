Nation United Lacrosse Launches Texas Regional Program to Spread Diversity and Inclusion in Lacrosse

Press Releases Nation United Texas Lacrosse Press Release

Nation United Texas serves athletes in the state of Texas and surrounding areas, utilizing elite-level lacrosse to inspire diversity and increased participation in the lacrosse community. The organization's goal is to make lacrosse scholarships available to student-athletes of color.



“Nation United-Texas represents the mix and diversity of society, and thus the mix and diversity of what lacrosse could look like,” says Director and Head Coach Mike Song.



NU-Texas will compete in two (2) regional showcase tournaments: the Best of Texas Showcase Tournament by Victory Events in winter 2020 (December 13, 2021 Cy-Fair Sports Complex, Houston, TX) and the Texas Lax Festival II by Bitter Lacrosse in summer 2021 (June 26-27, 2021, Round Rock Sports Complex, Austin, TX).



The program is led by director and head coach Mike Song (Westside High School Head Coach, 2019 THSLL Division III Coach of the Year, Korea National Team ‘01), Taylor Brooks (Atascocita High School Head Coach, Le Moyne ‘12), TJ Kemp (Atlanta Blaze, University of North Carolina ‘14), plus additional volunteer assistant coaches and staff. Nation United-Texas operates under the direction of Nation United leadership, including co-founder Chazz Woodson (Hampton University Head Coach),



To try out for the team, applicants must submit a highlight video and references, as well as meet minimum academic requirements.



Application Deadline: 8.28.20



Tryout: 9.13.20 (Houston, TX)



Selection Announcement: 9.14.20



Registration Deadline: 9.18.20



Michael Song

310-491-8462



http://www.nationunitedlc.com/texas



