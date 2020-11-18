PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Hair Salon Takes Strong Measures to Sanitize Its Salon for Its Clients and Staff


Forked River, NJ, November 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- New Concepts Hair Salon is going the extra mile to ensure its clients and staff are protected against COVID-19.

By installing a special 100% organic, air and surface purification system that has been proven to kill the COVID-19 Coronavirus that is spreading throughout our country. The unit kills on contact with a 90% reduction in less than 4 mins, 99.99% in 15 min, and full kill in less than 45 min. The system is also made in the USA.

According to Christine Marino, Owner, “We have done our own lab tests to make sure it works and it does. It works on all surfaces in the salon. Even the clothes people are wearing. In addition to our regular cleaning this gives us an additional way to ensure the safety of our clients and staff. I wish every place I visited had this system.”

The unit they installed has two phases. Phase 1 is a primary air cleaning and phase 2 is a secondary surface & air cleaning. It is a safe, effective, and continuous 24/7 inactivation and neutralization of airborne and surface viruses, microbial and odor control.

So come get your hair done and rest assured this salon went above and beyond all the typical precautions to ensure your health and safety.

For more information call 609-242-0999
Contact Information
New Concepts Hair Salon
Christine Marino or Jeff Lentz
609-242-0999
Contact
https://newconcepts-hairsalon.com

