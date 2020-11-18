Brick by Brick Universal Branding & Media and E-Blox Interlock to Build Licensing Partnership

Buffalo Grove, IL, November 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Universal Branding & Media (UBM) is pleased to team up with E-Blox to broaden their already exciting line of toys based around the foundation of science, art, STEM and most of all fun. E-Blox is a family owned business with over 9 decades of combined experiences within the science and technology industry. They have become an emerging leader in electronic toys and products that engage children to Learn by Building.TM
“Universal Branding & Media is looking forward to working with E-Blox to develop branded products that will continue to stimulate a child’s imagination and storytelling capabilities,” says Heidi Schwartz, VP Business Development.
“E-Blox is looking to expand their product portfolio with brand licensing in order to give children of all ages the building blocks to play, enjoy and discover. With their plug-together bricks and modules, kids can build and create endless play patterns from a robot with flashing eyes to an airplane propeller that spins. If a child can imagine it then with E-Blox they can build it. We are excited to expand our product offering with best in class brands with the expertise and experience that the Universal Branding & Media team brings to the table,” says Joe Seymour, VP & COO of E-Blox.
Joe believes that in the ever-changing world of play it is very important to introduce toys that utilize a child’s imagination while building their knowledge in the sciences, arts and equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century and beyond.
E-Blox is a leader of the best, safest, funnest educational toys on the market today. Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, E-Blox launched in 2016 by Art Seymour and his sons James and Joseph with more than 90+ years of combined experience as entrepreneurs, inventors and designers in the educational toys and wireless industries www.myeblox.com
Universal Branding & Media (UBM) is a leader in licensing acquisition and consultation, with unparalleled experience and expertise connecting quality manufacturers with world-class brands. They are a strategic partner in their clients’ evolution, creating successful partnerships between licensors and licensees that drive increased reach, revenue, and results. More information on UBM is available at www.universalbrandmedia.com