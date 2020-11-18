Brick by Brick Universal Branding & Media and E-Blox Interlock to Build Licensing Partnership

Press Releases Universal Branding & Media Press Release

Buffalo Grove, IL, November 18, 2020 --



“Universal Branding & Media is looking forward to working with E-Blox to develop branded products that will continue to stimulate a child’s imagination and storytelling capabilities,” says Heidi Schwartz, VP Business Development.



“E-Blox is looking to expand their product portfolio with brand licensing in order to give children of all ages the building blocks to play, enjoy and discover. With their plug-together bricks and modules, kids can build and create endless play patterns from a robot with flashing eyes to an airplane propeller that spins. If a child can imagine it then with E-Blox they can build it. We are excited to expand our product offering with best in class brands with the expertise and experience that the Universal Branding & Media team brings to the table,” says Joe Seymour, VP & COO of E-Blox.



Joe believes that in the ever-changing world of play it is very important to introduce toys that utilize a child’s imagination while building their knowledge in the sciences, arts and equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century and beyond.



E-Blox is a leader of the best, safest, funnest educational toys on the market today. Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, E-Blox launched in 2016 by Art Seymour and his sons James and Joseph with more than 90+ years of combined experience as entrepreneurs, inventors and designers in the educational toys and wireless industries www.myeblox.com



Heidi Schwartz

917-574-6857



www.universalbrandmedia.com



