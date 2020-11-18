UK MoD and British Army to Present Key Briefings at Future Soldier Technology 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Host nation speakers from the UK MoD and British Army will be briefing on key capability areas and programme updates at Future Soldier Technology 2021.

London, United Kingdom, November 18, 2020 --(



This event is free for military and government personnel to attend, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Interested parties can register at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom2



As the event will take place live from the UK, SMi Group are delighted to introduce their host nation speakers from the UK MoD and British Army, who will be briefing on key capability areas and programme updates.



2021 Presentations from the UK MoD and British Army:



1) "Acquiring Dismounted Infantry Technology in Support of Dismounted Soldier Operations"

Mr Nick Taylor CEng FIMechE MAPM RPP, Head of Soldier, Training and Special Projects, DE&S, UK Ministry of Defence



2) "Optimising Soldier Modernisation Through the Work of the Infantry Trials and Development Unit and TommyWorks"

Lieutenant Colonel Andy Locke, Commanding Officer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army and Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Davies, SO1 Soldier Systems, British Army HQ



3) "Optimising the Use of Robotics and Autonomous Systems to Enhance Situational Awareness for the Dismounted Soldier"

Lieutenant Colonel Iain Lamont, SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems, British Army



4) "Digitising the Combat Soldier Through Enhanced Dismounted Situational Awareness”

Lieutenant Colonel Toby Lyle, SO1 Command and Battlespace Management, British Army



The event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom2



As the leading event dedicated to Soldier Modernisation, Future Soldier Technology will provide a unique opportunity to explore dismounted soldier technology, as well as network virtually with key stakeholders from across government, military and industry.



Future Soldier Technology 2021

9th – 10th March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by: Glenair, blackned GmbH and Bren-Tronics



For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom2



