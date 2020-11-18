KEA Technologies Expands Independent Testing Capabilities for U.S. Breathalyzer Manufacturers

Press Releases KEA Technologies Press Release

Independent testing partner expands lab proficiencies with new accreditations; begins breath alcohol ignition interlock devices testing for Smart Start.

Marlborough, MA, November 18, 2020



BAIIDs are used to combat alcohol-impaired driving. KEA’s accredited laboratory testing services ensure that these devices perform to internationally accepted standards to secure the safety of everyone on the road. It recently expanded its accreditation scope to include NHTSA-2013-26849, Federal Register / Vol. 78, No. 89 and NHTSA-2015-16720 Federal Register / Vol. 80, No. 60, allowing KEA to provide lab testing for breathalyzer manufacturers to U.S. standards, in addition to its existing Canadian and European testing capabilities.



KEA and Smart Start are expanding the scope of their collaboration to include testing a new alcohol ignition interlock device prototype and providing re-certification for the company’s existing in-market devices. Alcohol ignition interlock devices are breath-test devices connected to a vehicle’s ignition to prevent the car from starting if alcohol is detected above a preset limit.



“Working with KEA on certification testing of Smart Start’s new Ignition Interlock system has been a pleasure. The team at KEA is professional, experienced, efficient, and knowledgeable and has allowed us to complete certification testing in much less time than other testing facilities I have worked with previously,” said Mark Bellehumeur, Director of Engineering and Product Development at Smart Start. “I see this partnership growing and KEA becoming a preeminent player in the Ignition Interlock Testing industry.”



“I’m proud of our team’s consistent transformation in both growing our independent testing capabilities and lab technology, as well as expanding our client base by building relationships based on clients’ needs – going beyond just testing to really providing a product development partnership,” said Dr. Bud Zaouk, KEA Founder & CEO. “We continue to disrupt the independent testing lawhib through engineering innovation that promotes safety, efficiency and a path to next-generation technology. Today’s news is evidence of that in action.”



About KEA Systems

Founded in 2015, KEA is a leader in independent testing services, product development, and engineering solutions for the transportation and other related industries. In addition to providing a wide array of independent testing out of its lab in Marlborough, MA, KEA is a valued product development partner to its clients, helping to identify the root of any testing issues and enable clients to get to market faster, safely. KEA staff have excelled in innovative transportation R&D for the past 25 years and hold extensive subject-matter expertise regarding advanced engineering research, development, testing, and evaluation that has been applied to other industries such as defense and the oil and gas sector. KEA’s team of world-renowned consultants hold expertise in various engineering disciplines and the standards, regulations, specifications, and recommended practices that are pertinent to their fields of expertise. For more information, visit



About Smart Start

Christine Perkett

617-504-8687



https://www.keatechinc.com/

781-834-5852



