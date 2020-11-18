Hickman to Discuss the Impact of Intellectual Property in the Coffee Industry



Fort Myers, FL, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Registered Patent Attorney Luca Hickman will deliver the webinar "Intellectual Property Law 101 for the Coffee Industry" for members of the National Coffee Association of the U.S.A., Inc., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.Many coffee roasters, importers, retailers and distributors overlook the importance of intellectual property law and its application to the coffee industry. Hickman will help explain the ways companies can protect: their "house mark" and "subsidiary marks;" product labels and packaging; graphic elements in a logo, roasting time and methodology, coffee blends, flavor additives and more.Hickman is a Registered Patent Attorney, assisting clients with creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters – including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With a background in engineering and law, Hickman understands the underlying technical and legal issues to assist engineers and architects in design defect and professional liability matters.Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, is President and a Director of Fresh Foundation, Inc., and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences, and graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with nearly 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.

