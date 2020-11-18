The Business Model Canvas Now Integrates with run frictionless 4Qs

Press Releases run_frictionless Press Release

The 4Qs framework acts as a lens to help business consultants get more out of the Business Model Canvas.

Los Angeles, CA, November 18, 2020



Today, they are thrilled to announce how business consultants can mash-up Business Model Canvas and 4Qs frameworks.



In mid-2020, Allen Pattiselanno, a digital transformation specialist from Asia Pacific, collaborated with run_frictionless to design a mash-up of the Business Model Canvas and the 4Qs frameworks.



"The Business Model Canvas provides the basis for what a business looks like today. The 4Qs help to imagine what the business could be tomorrow," says Allen.



Allen Pattiselanno discovered mashing the 4Qs with BMC, improved the outcome of digital transformation for his clients. He says, "What is missing is a structure to interrogate the Business Canvas Model. I used a modified version of Mickinsey's 7S until I discovered the 4Qs. The 4Qs provides the perfect complement to the BMC because it encourages the users to 'fit' or 'play' one Quadrant with another."



Allen Pattiselanno has designed a unique approach to digital transformation, using his own special blend of SWOT Analysis, Business Model Canvas, and 4Qs.



What are the 4Qs?



The 4Qs are short for Four Quadrants. The framework encourages users to "play" or "fit" one quadrant with another. Although all four quadrants are distinct, each quadrant is interdependent.



A decision made in one quadrant will present decisions to be made in one or more other quadrants. The 4Qs was written in 2018 by Australian entrepreneur Anthony Coundouris, who first outlined the framework in his book, run_frictionless.



Allen says, "The first time I read the book run_frictionless, I thought why would Anthony ask me to read a book about a sales system? Then we had a call and he linked the 4Qs to digital transformation. It was like a light bulb went off in my head."



Listen to the podcast



Anthony Coundouris

+66 83 219 6443



https://runfrictionless.com/



