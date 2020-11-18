PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Help Pack the RV with Christmas Wishes for Toys for Tots This Saturday


Mid Florida RV Rentals & Services presents the 1st Annual Pack The RV Toy Drive partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots program on Nov. 21, 2020.

Tampa, FL, November 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Mid Florida Rentals & Services will present The 1st Annual Pack The RV Toy Drive, taking place at Brandon Harley-Davidson during the Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival - Winter Edition, from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, located at Harley-Davidson, 9841 E Adamo Drive, Tampa, FL.

Partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots program, Mid Florida RV Rentals & Services will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for local Hillsborough County children and Pack the RV to the brim with Christmas wishes.

For every gift donated, each donor will receive a Free Spin on the Prize Wheel plus their name will be entered in the Grand Prize Vacation Package.

Mid Florida RV Rentals & Services will also be holding additional events through December 7, 2020, to be announced.
