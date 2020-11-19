Smart Sensor Devices Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Digi-Key Electronics

Press Releases Smart Sensor Devices Press Release

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than five million products, with over 1.3 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 650 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com. Stockholm, Sweden, November 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Smart Sensor Devices announces that its Bluetooth low energy USB dongle called BleuIO will be available for immediate shipment worldwide through Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, as a result of a new distribution agreement.The product is listed on Digikey and available for purchase."Through our distribution partnership with Digi-Key we are making it easier for the maker community worldwide to quickly and reliably access our solutions and accelerate their BLE application development efforts," said Axel G. Hammar Founder & CEO of Smart Sensor Devices.About BleuIOThis BleuIO is a Bluetooth low energy USB dongle that can be used to create new BLE 5.0 application in the fastest and easiest way. Just use the AT Commands available on the device. Details about the AT commands can be found on getting started guide which will help anyone make a fast peripheral or central application (or both) without having to develop a single line of embedded code.It is a fully integrated solution, providing MCU and Bluetooth radio in one chip, based on Dialog Semiconductor latest Bluetooth chip DA14683. The FLASH based device permits field or boot upgradable, while the application is stored on FLASH memory. Custom settings can also be stored on FLASH memory or OTP for higher integrity. It supports Windows 10, Linux and macOS.About Digi-Key ElectronicsDigi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than five million products, with over 1.3 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 650 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com. Contact Information Smart Sensor Devices

Sheikh Shuhad

+46 703 709 706



www.bleuio.com



