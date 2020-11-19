Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 to Discuss the Importance of Allied Interoperability in Communications Technology

The conference will highlight the importance of allied interoperability by discussing international efforts, such as the Federated Mission Network and the Tactical Edge Networking programme.

London, United Kingdom, November 19, 2020 --(



With this in mind, Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, taking place online as a virtual event on 27th – 28th January, will highlight the importance of interoperability by discussing international efforts, such as the Federated Mission Network and the Tactical Edge Networking programme.



"We must work to ensure interoperability with allies and integration of the best technological developments from industry," said Brigadier General Bento Soares, Director CIS, Portuguese Army, who will be speaking at the event.



Attendance for military and government personnel will be free, and it’s just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom5



SMi Group are pleased to introduce 4 briefings to be presented at the 2021 Mobile Deployable Communications conference which focus on allied interoperability:



1) Developing EU Common Security Through Tactical Communications

Brigadier General Vasil Sabinski, Director, CIS, European External Action Service EU Military Staff



2) Federated Mission Networking – Share and Win

Colonel Giuseppe Montesi, Federated Mission Networking Secretariat Director, NATO SHAPE



3) Supporting NATO Operations Through Deployed Communications

Brigadier General Pantelis Arapis, Assistant Chief Of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, NATO SHAPE



4) Tactical Edge Networking Towards Digital Integration (Interoperability 2.0)

Colonel Robert Miedema, Program Manager FOXTROT and NLD Program Lead TEN, Netherlands MoD



As the only event dedicated to CIS requirements in the European operational environment, Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 is an essential date for all those in the field.



The conference agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom5.



Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

27th – 28th January 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by: Glenair, Inmarsat and Blackned GMBH



Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, November 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As near-peer adversaries have been developing ever more complex electronic warfare technologies and carrying out exercises to jam allied communications, militaries must develop stronger and more resilient technology in order to withstand these challenges.With this in mind, Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, taking place online as a virtual event on 27th – 28th January, will highlight the importance of interoperability by discussing international efforts, such as the Federated Mission Network and the Tactical Edge Networking programme."We must work to ensure interoperability with allies and integration of the best technological developments from industry," said Brigadier General Bento Soares, Director CIS, Portuguese Army, who will be speaking at the event.Attendance for military and government personnel will be free, and it’s just £499 for commercial organisations. Register at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom5SMi Group are pleased to introduce 4 briefings to be presented at the 2021 Mobile Deployable Communications conference which focus on allied interoperability:1) Developing EU Common Security Through Tactical CommunicationsBrigadier General Vasil Sabinski, Director, CIS, European External Action Service EU Military Staff2) Federated Mission Networking – Share and WinColonel Giuseppe Montesi, Federated Mission Networking Secretariat Director, NATO SHAPE3) Supporting NATO Operations Through Deployed CommunicationsBrigadier General Pantelis Arapis, Assistant Chief Of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, NATO SHAPE4) Tactical Edge Networking Towards Digital Integration (Interoperability 2.0)Colonel Robert Miedema, Program Manager FOXTROT and NLD Program Lead TEN, Netherlands MoDAs the only event dedicated to CIS requirements in the European operational environment, Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 is an essential date for all those in the field.The conference agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom5.Mobile Deployable Communications Conference27th – 28th January 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by: Glenair, Inmarsat and Blackned GMBHShould you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom5



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group