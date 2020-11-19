Pasta for Packs Raises More Than $21,000

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, November 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently raised $21,465 for its first Pasta for Packs led by James Beard award-winning chef Gerard Craft. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support Operation Backpack, which provides weekend meals to food-insecure kids throughout the school year.Chef Craft virtually guided more than 400 adults and children in preparing a salad and fresh pasta dish with meal kits curated by his Clayton restaurant Pastaria. OFS’s Friends Board, a dynamic group of young professionals vested in ending hunger, created the interactive fundraiser.“Our Friends Board designed this very successful event so that our community could come together virtually,” said OFS’s Executive Director Kristen Wild. “We appreciate both their fundraising efforts and Chef Gerard Craft’s generous support in helping our agency continue serving our community.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



