Results.com: Bringing Transparency to a Biased B2B Software Industry

Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2020 --(



While most software review sites typically crowdsource their reviews, these are inherently biased with personal anecdotes and opinions, or even more troubling: financial incentives. In response, Results.com has established a firm stance of relying on category experts to produce software reviews that rely on data, facts, and features - not opinions.



“On average, our research has found that about a third of reviews are fake or incentivized,” said Benjamin Lode, Managing Director of Results.com. “We’re focusing on software and SaaS tools, where one poor software choice can cause millions in damages. Lidl famously wasted €500 million and seven years on software that they couldn't use - this happens all the time, at every level.”



Initial research from Results.com has found that:



- On average, the majority of reviews on crowdsourced review sites are provided with a financial incentive.

- There appears to be a strong correlation between receiving a financial incentive and leaving a positive review.

- Software vendors can cherry-pick customers to send to these review sites, almost guaranteeing a positive review.

- Some review sites offer further incentives for software vendors to generate as many user reviews as possible, with minimal verification requirements.



Tim Tepass, an investor in Results.com, said: “Decision-makers don’t have the time to do their critical analysis, and they make bad decisions as a result. We’re on a mission to fix this.”



To complement their fact-driven reviews, Results.com is conducting independent research on the software industry, as well as developing a data-driven machine learning stack to help readers on an even more personal, granular level.



Chris Lim

+491771951464



https://results.com



