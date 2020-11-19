Sponsor Boeing Presentation Released for the Virtual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in Two Weeks

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Senior representatives from Boeing are set to give a joint presentation at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in December.

London, United Kingdom, November 19, 2020 -- Delegates at this year's Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, taking place virtually on the 1st-2nd December 2020, will have the opportunity to schedule meetings with sponsors and visit sponsor exhibition stands throughout the day.

All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999.

SMi Group are pleased to release Sponsor Boeing's speaker and presentation details ahead of the virtual event in two weeks.

In a joint presentation, Mr. Tim Flood, International Sales Director and Mr. Sergio Parisi, KC-767 Italy Tanker Support Program Site Manager at Boeing will be presenting on "Boeing Tanker Cooperation & Versatility - Italy KC-767A and KC-46."

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries. Boeing has a long tradition of aerospace innovation. Its broad range of capabilities includes creating new, more efficient members of its commercial airplane family, creating advanced technology solutions for military customers and integrating aircraft, defense systems and warfighters through network-enabled solutions.

In addition, delegates will also hear from the following Sponsors:

• Mr. Jose Luis de Miguel, Head of Product Marketing, (Lead Sponsor) Airbus. Presentation: Airbus: A Balanced Portfolio of Airlift Solutions Adapted to Crises Like COVID-19
• Mr. Alejandro Marti, CEO, MITIGA Solutions. Presentation: Change to Minimizing Natural Hazards Impact in Military Air Operations
• Mr. Peter Owitz, Vice President Military Programs, Products and Sales, TLD Group. Presentation: A Different View of the GSE Bottleneck

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
1st-2nd December 2020
Virtual Conference
Lead Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Boeing, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.military-airlift.com/pr10



