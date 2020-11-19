Acosta Cares Volunteers Plant Trees with KIB, Parks Department Group Adds 25 Trees to West Library Grounds

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, November 19, 2020 -- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) planned for 2020 to be the "Year of the Tree" in Irving. With the help of numerous corporate sponsors, dedicated volunteers, and the Parks Arbor Team, KIB made its goal a reality. The latest tree planting event took ran Nov. 10 at West Irving Library. The event included employees from Acosta Marketing/Mosaic Sales Solutions through its "Acosta Cares" outreach program. Joined by the city's arbor team, the group spent the morning planting 25 trees, including bur oak, lacebark elm, desert willow, and cedar elm on the grounds of West Library.

The funding from this project was provided through a donation from Verizon, with additional funding from Northrop Grumman. Previous plantings during 2020 were funded by grants or donations from the UPS Foundation, Fluor, and BAPS Charities. Combining the efforts of volunteers and city staff, more than 150 hours were dedicated to planting 89 trees in eight projects at six different parks—including the most recent event at West Library.

"KIB and the Parks Department place a high value on trees in the community," said KIB board member Chuck Kirk. "Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, KIB was able to plant an impressive number of trees throughout the city, trees that will be enjoyed by residents and visitors for years to come. These projects provide great examples of what KIB does – engaging so many different groups to work together to make Irving a more beautiful community."

Keep Irving Beautiful a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations.

