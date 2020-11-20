WooPlus™, the Dating App for Curvy People, Reaching 5 Million Members, Adds the German Language to Continue Strong Growth Trajectory

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WooPlus Press Release

San Francsico, CA, November 20, 2020 --(



Since its launch, WooPlus has grown to 5 million members globally and is experiencing remarkable growth around the world. It is seeing an especially huge organic rise from Germany recently by more than 110% MoM, has become one of the fastest-growing dating apps in Deutschland.



"Dear WooPlus Team, I am a German woman and I love the idea to create a place where people like me can meet people that like big women. You have a lot of users, but I wish you would also have other languages available. That would make it easier for a lot of people. Thank you!" – Denise



“We heard Denise's voice and we know many like her struggled - 71% of our users reported having been body-shamed on ‘regular’ dating apps," said Neil Raman, founder and CEO of WooPlus. "It is just natural for us to take this step, expanding our language offering to provide a more curated platform where curvy German feel free and confident to continue fostering lively connections, enjoy dating and find the love they deserve.”



WooPlus has long been at the forefront of dating inclusive change. As the first body positive dating app to offer the German language, it is proud to make the experience of dating in the app for German even better.



The exciting WooPlus key features that developed with users’ needs in mind are now all available in the German language:



- "For You" recommendation, where users can show their personalities more vividly with a new profile layout, not being judged by one cover image.



- See who’s “Into You” to build real connections more easily and "Say Hi" to someone you like to start chatting right away.



- "Moments," a virtual community-like section, where users can view posts from others worldwide showing out confidently, to be embraced as their unfiltered selves, and enjoy dating, aim to help our community strengthen relationships during this time of crisis.



WooPlus with the German language is now available at Google Play and Apple App Store. Among big players in the German market such as LOVOO and Tinder, it offers a unique experience with enhanced localization to make it easier for curvy German to feel beautiful, sexy, and appreciated, to focus on sparking and building connections.



Penny Chen

415-877-5759



wooplus.com



