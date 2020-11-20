Global Restaurant Chain Saved £1.25M in Food Stock in Three Days with IoT Sensors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Disruptive Technologies Press Release

Disruptive Technologies tiny sensors coupled with Infogrid’s AI platform saved money and food during the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown when nobody else could be there.

London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2020 --(



Within three days, the chain implemented the Infogrid cold storage solution powered by Disruptive Technologies sensors across all UK sites. The system automatically alerts regional managers when freezers malfunction or their temperature range falls outside of health and safety guidelines so that they can move food to a functioning unit. Not only has real-time data from IoT sensors helped reduce food waste but also has helped the restaurant to perform preventative maintenance. So far, the sensors have identified eight freezers that were not operating within the expected parameters and found unusual temperature incidents in five others. Thanks to the rapid installation and results, measures were taken immediately and both food and money were saved.



"Crisis averted thanks to Infogrid. I was so impressed at the speed and ease at which we were able to install sensors across every site and start collecting data. Not only did it save £1.25m of food stock, but it also helped us to manage our sites remotely during the lockdown, and automatically alerted us about multiple faults with our freezers." - Safety and Risk Manager, Global Restaurant Chain



Disruptive Technologies and Infogrid’s cold storage solution offers numerous innovative features:



Tiny sensors that stick anywhere - 19 x 19 x 2.5mm



24/7 remote monitoring



Real-time alerting to unusual freezer temperature activity and faults



Plug and play sensors that require no technical knowledge



End-to-end data encryption



Sensors with up to 15 years of battery life



Mechanically robust



“The Infogrid cold storage solution helps restaurants and stores of all sizes securely monitor their food stock remotely,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “Our easy-to-use, best in class sensors provide immediate benefits in these turbulent times. Sustainability is a core value of DT and being able to fight food waste and save the end customer money is fantastic!”



“The pandemic has impacted ‘business as usual’ for a multitude of companies, the restaurant industry in particular,” said William Cowell de Gruchy, Founder and CEO of Infogrid. “Unforeseen issues arise in unprecedented times, and we are proud to offer smart building solutions, helping businesses navigate through this period. More than ever, it is important to fight food-waste and focus on sustainability, and without data or remote monitoring it is impossible for businesses to know what is going on inside their buildings during the lockdown.”



About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes.



About Infogrid: Founded in 2018, Infogrid is making the unfulfilled promise of scalable IoT a reality. Combining the world's smallest IoT sensors with powerful AI, we enable you to optimize and automate your building management, saving time, money, and the environment, whilst improving safety. With Infogrid’s end-to-end system, it has never been easier to deliver a truly smart building.



Pippa Boothman

+4740550789



https://www.disruptive-technologies.com/



