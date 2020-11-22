EPI & EXIN Launch “CREATE” to Support Unemployed Workers/Army Veterans with World-Renowned Data Center and IT Training and Certifications

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EPI Press Release

Subsidized training and certification fees on four high-value data center and IT certificates - DCFC, CDCP, CITO and CITM.

Singapore, Singapore, November 22, 2020 --



The CREATE program includes both training and certification. It combines the EPI world-class Training On Demand (TOD) courses and the EXIN-EPI globally recognised certifications. Eligible candidates can get access to both the training and exam, and those who pass the exam will receive the industry recognised EXIN-EPI certifications.



According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO of the EPI Group of Companies, “2020 has been a tough year for both job seekers and employers, and economic reports are projecting that 2021 will be tougher. In this digital era accelerated by COVID-19, old-school skills are fast becoming obsolete, and new digital economy skills are in-demand. Among the top skills required are IT and data center expertise. These are industry sectors where skills shortage has always been a known issue. We wanted to help the unemployed and industry in these challenging times, and we, therefore, created CREATE.”



According to Hajo Jansen CCO of EXIN, “We’re very excited about being involved in CREATE as it lets us give back to the community. This initiative is a way that EXIN can do something positive at a time when unemployment is on the rise as a result of a difficult global situation. We hope that many professionals will benefit from this opportunity to re-skill or up-skill and take their first steps in their new (IT) career.”



CREATE is currently available in Singapore, Netherland, UK, and the USA. There are 4 training and certifications offered under CREATE:



· DCFC (Data Center Foundation Certificate)

For people who are new to data centers, this will give them comprehensive industry knowledge about data center facility/infrastructure that will add great value when applying for jobs and answering interview questions in the data center sector and the its supply chain.

· CDCP (Certified Data Center Professional)

CDCP is for people who have experience in the data center but never had a formal training or industry certification. This will give them extensive knowledge about the data center design/build and enable them to identy improvements in the data center design/build which could lead to extensive cost-savings.

· CITO (Certified IT Operator)

CITO is the training for anyone who wants to get a job in the IT industry. It provides the entry level knowlesge required of IT workers. It is fully aligned to what the industry needs based on the e-CF (e-Competence Framework) which is also an industry standard EN 16234.

· CITM (Certified IT Manager)

CITM is the training for modern IT managers, providing practical knowledge that can be applied immediately after the training. It covers the extensive competences required of IT managers/senior supervisors. The contents of CITM is fully aligned to skills in demand as identified in the e-CF.



Paige Fong

+65 – 6733 5900



www.epi-ap.com



