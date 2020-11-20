PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Future of HR: Wisdom Events Announces Its First Conference Dedicated Entirely to Human Resources


Decoding Future HR 2021 is bringing you the ideology of how today’s challenges are becoming tomorrow’s trends and opportunities resulting in HR excellence.

London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- We are living through a fundamental transformation in the way we work. Automation and "thinking machines" are replacing human tasks and jobs, and changing the skills that organizations are looking for in their people. These momentous changes raise huge organizational, talent and other HR challenges.

As the pandemic resets major work trends, HR leaders need to rethink workforce and employee planning, management, performance and experience strategies.

This is a Multi-Streamed Conference:

Stream 1: HR Transformation & Organization Design
Stream 2: HR Analytics & Digitization
Stream 3: Talent, Employee Experience & Journey

Why you should attend:

Learn about the trends and best practices shaping future HR
Get valuable insights from expert speakers
Share ideas and research to help your organisation reach its goals
Understand what do employees want in ‘New Normal’
Develop new vision for HRBP and Centre of Expertise
Identify, integrate and understand stakeholders to create an intentional employee experience
Approaches and elements to leadership development.

Some of their confirmed speakers:

- Tshepo Yvonne Mosadi , Human Resources Director, The HEINEKEN Company
- Sarah Tabet, Global HR Director/ D&I Leader | Author for "Inclusion Starts with U," Schneider Electric
- Wadah Al Turki, Country Talent Manager KSA and Bahrain, IKEA
- Lesha Chakraborti, Head of HR - EMEA, Travelex
- Shaban Butt, Director HR & Administration, The Coca-Cola Company
- Sajjad Parmar, Head of Rewards - APAC, eBay
- Katey Howard, VP, Talent Management AMESA, Pepsico
- Chen Fong Tuan, HR & General Affairs Director, Samsung Electronics
- Prerna Ajmera, Senior Director, HR Experiences and Solutions, Microsoft
- Václav Koranda, Vice President Human Resources / Member of the Board of Directors, T-System
- Amy MacGregor, VP Employee Experience, Global HR, Manulife
- Adwait Kashalkar, People Analytics and Programme Management Leader, APAC, Mastercard

Full information can be found on the Wisdom Events website.
