The Future of HR: Wisdom Events Announces Its First Conference Dedicated Entirely to Human Resources

Decoding Future HR 2021 is bringing you the ideology of how today’s challenges are becoming tomorrow’s trends and opportunities resulting in HR excellence.

London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2020



As the pandemic resets major work trends, HR leaders need to rethink workforce and employee planning, management, performance and experience strategies.



This is a Multi-Streamed Conference:



Stream 1: HR Transformation & Organization Design

Stream 2: HR Analytics & Digitization

Stream 3: Talent, Employee Experience & Journey



Why you should attend:



Learn about the trends and best practices shaping future HR

Get valuable insights from expert speakers

Share ideas and research to help your organisation reach its goals

Understand what do employees want in ‘New Normal’

Develop new vision for HRBP and Centre of Expertise

Identify, integrate and understand stakeholders to create an intentional employee experience

Approaches and elements to leadership development.



Some of their confirmed speakers:



- Tshepo Yvonne Mosadi , Human Resources Director, The HEINEKEN Company

- Sarah Tabet, Global HR Director/ D&I Leader | Author for "Inclusion Starts with U," Schneider Electric

- Wadah Al Turki, Country Talent Manager KSA and Bahrain, IKEA

- Lesha Chakraborti, Head of HR - EMEA, Travelex

- Shaban Butt, Director HR & Administration, The Coca-Cola Company

- Sajjad Parmar, Head of Rewards - APAC, eBay

- Katey Howard, VP, Talent Management AMESA, Pepsico

- Chen Fong Tuan, HR & General Affairs Director, Samsung Electronics

- Prerna Ajmera, Senior Director, HR Experiences and Solutions, Microsoft

- Václav Koranda, Vice President Human Resources / Member of the Board of Directors, T-System

- Amy MacGregor, VP Employee Experience, Global HR, Manulife

- Adwait Kashalkar, People Analytics and Programme Management Leader, APAC, Mastercard



