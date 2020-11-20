Clearwater Community Volunteers Creates Holiday Memories for Foster Families

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, November 20, 2020 --(



“The beginning of the holiday season can be hard for many foster children,” said Dora Starling, President of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. “As foster parents you want to make sure they feel included in the family and have good memories of their holidays with you. Being part of the Christmas card picture may seem small, but to some it means the world.”



Per Choicenetworkadoption.com the holiday season is often hard for foster children. From frequent changes of schedule disturbing the routine that some find comforting, to stirring up grief, there are many ways the holidays aren’t the most beautiful time of the year for foster children.



But foster parents can create new memories that will later be cherished by the youth. By including a foster youth in their holiday tradition and making him feel like a family member, foster parents can make a big difference.



To help foster parents create those memories, the CCV Center’s multipurpose room was transformed into a photo studio, complete with a holiday backdrop, garlands, and a professional photographer to capture the family portraits. Santa himself visited each family to create some very special memories and giggles of happiness.



“This is my favorite time of the year,” said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “Being able to give back to families who are welcoming children in their home during the holiday is priceless. Even if you personally can’t foster a child I would like to encourage everyone to think outside the box and help however they can.”



For more information about the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association, please visit www.pcfapa.org/about-pcfapa.com.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, please the CCV Center reception at (727)-316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology FSO Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend