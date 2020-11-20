Fishman & Associates Supports Multiple Golf & Country Club Projects

Press Releases Fishman and Associates Press Release

The projects include the kitchen expansion and renovation of the Venice Golf & Country Club and design support for a new open kitchen, outdoor dining area and bar at The Oaks Club in Osprey. Other projects include the Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton, South Carolina, and the Palma Golf & Country Club in Tampa.



Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company has supported more than 350 senior living projects in 25 states. Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.

