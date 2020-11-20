Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SQUAN Press Release

Receive press releases from SQUAN: By Email RSS Feeds: SQUAN Names Beth Martindale as New Vice President of Engineering

Martindale Brings her Expertise to SQUAN’s Leadership Team to Scale and Lead Engineering Efforts

Englewood, NJ, November 20, 2020 --(



Beth’s breadth of knowledge with the lifecycle and evolution of telecommunications will enhance the strength of the engineering management team. She will be responsible for driving innovation and transformative thought leadership across the company while strengthening and cultivating the business development culture and ensuring excellence in SQUAN’s client engagements and execution.



Martindale brings over 30 years of telecommunications experience starting her career in 1986 with Mobile Communications Corporation of America (now SkyTel). Beth’s technology advancements propelled her into the cellular world as a customer service manager and later a marketing manager with AT&T. Prior to joining SQUAN, Beth was employed as the Site Development Director for the Southwest for SBA Communications for over 17 years.



“Martindale brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be integral in helping with SQUAN’s development efforts as well as supporting and building long-standing business relationships in the industry and with our partners,” said SQUAN’s CSO, Keith Pennachio. “As we scale the company, adding a leader with such extensive knowledge further consolidates our growing team and we look forward to working with her.”



In addition to her role at SQUAN, Beth serves as a mentor and has been on the leadership team for the Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum for over seven years. She currently participates as a board member with several state wireless associations throughout the United States. There, she will continue to foster industry relationships to drive collaborative efforts for the organization.



About SQUAN

SQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small-cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks of all types and how new technologies are changing the landscape of infrastructure. SQUAN provides design/build and advisory services for backhaul, small-cells, C-RAN, fiber, Right-of-Way, technical installs and maintenance. For more information visit: http://www.squan.com or contact SQUAN’s head of strategy, Keith Pennachio at kpennachio(at)squan(dot)com.



Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Englewood, NJ, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SQUAN, an industry leader in design/build services for telecommunications network infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Beth Martindale as the new Vice President of Engineering. Martindale’s primary focus will be to oversee the Inside Plant Engineering and Wireless Engineering teams, ensuring consistency and productivity within the growing division.Beth’s breadth of knowledge with the lifecycle and evolution of telecommunications will enhance the strength of the engineering management team. She will be responsible for driving innovation and transformative thought leadership across the company while strengthening and cultivating the business development culture and ensuring excellence in SQUAN’s client engagements and execution.Martindale brings over 30 years of telecommunications experience starting her career in 1986 with Mobile Communications Corporation of America (now SkyTel). Beth’s technology advancements propelled her into the cellular world as a customer service manager and later a marketing manager with AT&T. Prior to joining SQUAN, Beth was employed as the Site Development Director for the Southwest for SBA Communications for over 17 years.“Martindale brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be integral in helping with SQUAN’s development efforts as well as supporting and building long-standing business relationships in the industry and with our partners,” said SQUAN’s CSO, Keith Pennachio. “As we scale the company, adding a leader with such extensive knowledge further consolidates our growing team and we look forward to working with her.”In addition to her role at SQUAN, Beth serves as a mentor and has been on the leadership team for the Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum for over seven years. She currently participates as a board member with several state wireless associations throughout the United States. There, she will continue to foster industry relationships to drive collaborative efforts for the organization.About SQUANSQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small-cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks of all types and how new technologies are changing the landscape of infrastructure. SQUAN provides design/build and advisory services for backhaul, small-cells, C-RAN, fiber, Right-of-Way, technical installs and maintenance. For more information visit: http://www.squan.com or contact SQUAN’s head of strategy, Keith Pennachio at kpennachio(at)squan(dot)com.Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Contact Information MRB PR

Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SQUAN Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend