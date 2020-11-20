Executive Chief Resident of Orthopedic Surgery at Columbia Irving/NewYork-Presbyterian, CBRE Chief Financial Officer Elected to Posse National Board of Directors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Posse Foundation Press Release

The Posse Foundation has welcomed Dr. Nana Sarpong, executive chief resident for the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Columbia University Irving Medical Center through NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and Leah Stearns, chief financial officer at CBRE, as the newest members of its national board of directors.

Dr. Nana Sarpong, MD/MBA, currently serves as an Executive Chief Resident for the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Columbia University Irving Medical Center through NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and is slated to begin a Fellowship in Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement at the Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical Center in August 2021. He has published over 35 peer-reviewed articles and many other presentations, book chapters and lectures. Sarpong is a current member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) and American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS). In addition to being the appointed resident delegate for Columbia University Medical Center, he serves as a member of the AAOS Diversity Advisory Board and is an appointed resident member of several committees, including the Education and Innovation Committees. He is also the Chair of the NYC Alumni Association for Tufts University School of Medicine.



Sarpong holds a B.S. in biology from Brandeis University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude; he is a Posse alumnus of the first STEM Posse from New York. He received a 4-year MD/MBA Health Management and Policy combined degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and Brandeis University Heller School of Social Policy and Management.



Leah Stearns is CBRE’s Chief Financial Officer with firm-wide responsibility for CBRE’s global finance and accounting organization, including tax, treasury, balance sheet management, financial planning & analytics and investor relations. In addition, she has executive oversight for CBRE’s Strategic Programs Office, Investment Accounting & Reporting Solutions and Internal Audit.



Stearns joined CBRE in May 2019 from American Tower Corporation, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of its U.S. division. Earlier she held various corporate finance roles, including Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, with responsibilities for financial planning and analysis, investor relations, insurance, capital markets, and treasury operations. She also served as Chief Executive Officer of EMEA, overseeing the region’s operational performance and strategy.



Streans holds a B.S. from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business and a MBA from the Carroll School at Boston College.



About The Posse Foundation

Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 9,966 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.5 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.



