Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Announces Article Publication Offering Motivation on Demand

Hypnotherapist & Licensed Trainer of NLP®, Connie Brannan, announces publication of her article "Motivation on Demand – An Easy NLP Technique.”

Bellevue, WA, November 20, 2020



Motivation is an immensely powerful and useful feeling that we can create on demand. Self-Growth.com just published the how-to and insights offered by professional Neuro-Linguistic Hypnotherapist, Connie Brannan, to their self-improvement collection. Article Source: https://www.selfgrowth.com/articles/motivation-on-demand-an-easy-nlp-technique.



The conscious, thinking mind does not control our actions. If it did, there would be no procrastination, no fears, no unwanted habits like smoking, and we would all live perfect and contented lives. There are unconscious drivers for our behavior, unconscious strategies at play. Fortunately for us, with NLP, we really do have control of how we feel and what we achieve by manipulating these strategies.



Connie Brannan is the owner of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, a Washington State Licensed career school and a Clinical NLP/Hypnotherapy practice. Her article showcases a quick and easy five-minute NLP process to activate motivation towards any project or goal.



Ms. Brannan explains: “There are things we need to do, must do, however reluctantly. And then there are other things we love to do, no prompting needed. These lists of 'love it' and 'have to” rarely intersect.'



“What if you could love to do what you have to do? Love it right now and on an ongoing basis? You would get it done, of course! And you would enjoy getting it done. We call that motivation!



“What is NLP? The mind understands the world through our senses, what we see, hear, touch, smell and taste. When we re-create the world in our head, we see images, we hear sounds, and so on. These internal representations are the currency of NLP. In this simple technique, we play with images to create a new feeling, a new energy and excitement for a project, and more action to be productive.”



Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been offering Hypnotherapy and NLP services in the Greater Seattle area since 2007. They are an A+ Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau and have won several awards as "Best of Bellevue" for hypnotherapy. Their services include weight management, stress release, motivation and confidence building, smoking cessation, phobia releases, sports enhancement, and more.



Connie Brannan, CHt.

425-564-8608



http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net



