Pia Ellison Earns CPRES Designation

Tampa, FL, November 20, 2020 --(



The CPRES designation signifies that Ellison is knowledgeable and sensitive in the areas of probate, trusts, conservatorships and guardianships. She is able to work as a liaison with family members, other professionals, and the court system.



Ellison and her sister, Lotte Rogers, were born and raised in Denmark. They formed the Viking Team in 2014 after many years in the Tampa real estate market. Rogers has been a fulltime Realtor since 2000. Ellison has worked in property management, development marketing, and real estate sales since 2002.



The Viking Team is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group South Tampa office at 1001 MacDill Avenue and can be reached at (813) 842-0510 or info@thevikingteamllc.com.



Tampa, FL, November 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pia Ellison, a member of the Viking Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group, has earned the Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist (CPRES) designation.

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



