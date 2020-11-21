Anblicks to Host a Webinar with Snowflake to Help Customers Migrate from Hadoop to the Snowflake Data Cloud

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Anblicks Press Release

Learn how Hadoop to Snowflake Migration utility helps you with migrating your legacy On-premise or Cloud Hadoop Hive / Impala databases to the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Addison, TX, November 21, 2020 --



Hadoop started with the goal of becoming the platform of choice for big data processing but It presents several key challenges ranging from scalability, data reliability and inflexible clusters to low productivity.The complexity of the tool made it inconvenient for organizations to do reporting and extraction from Hadoop faster.



The Snowflake Data Cloud eradicates all of these complexities with an easy to use, self healing cloud native data platform solution.



“Our Hadoop to Snowflake (H2S) is a push button accelerator that can help organizations migrate Hadoop Hive / Impala databases to Snowflake and provide comprehensive metrics to get better control over the data migration and reduce cost,” said Amit Babaria, Americas Head of Sales at Anblicks.



“The key takeaway for webinar attendees is to understand the best practices and Hadoop to Snowflake migration approach leveraging open source technologies,” said Mike Gierkey, Partner Manager at Snowflake.



Interested users can register for the webinar by visiting the Anblicks website at, https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o4v8kgaaTW66jQakAVw8wg



The event will also be recorded and shared with the registered users for on-demand viewing.



About Snowflake



Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Join Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers already taking their businesses to new frontiers in the Data Cloud.



About Anblicks



Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering Company – Enabling Enterprises with Data-Driven Decision Making. Since 2004, Anblicks has been enabling customers across the globe, with their digital transformation journey. Anblicks is headquartered in Addison, Texas, and employs more than 500 technology professionals, data analysts, and data science experts in the USA, India, and Australia.



Dilip Rajpurohit

+1 (408) 656-6493



https://www.anblicks.com



