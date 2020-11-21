Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Pax Center Press Release

Receive press releases from The Pax Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Partner with The Pax Center to Keep LaPorte County Well-Fed and Well-Loved on #GivingTuesday

The Pax Center is engaging food insecurity and improving our community's health with access to healthy and nutritious foods, education, and advocacy through a network of food pantries, community meals, and community gardens. The Pax Center invites LaPorte County to help keep LaPorte County well-fed and well-loved by donating on #GivingTuesday.

La Porte, IN, November 21, 2020 --(



The Pax Center is a local food-providing organization in downtown LaPorte committed to engaging the negative impacts of poverty, hunger, and loneliness in LaPorte County. The needs during COVID-19 have been significant, but the Pax Center continues to operate with the same sense of care and mission that motivated its inception in 2015. The Pax Center serves thousands of LaPorte County residents through the food pantries, community meals, clothes closet, resource center, gardens, and green space. The Jackson Street Community Garden is now in its fifth year of operation, providing dozens of community garden plots and thousands of dollars worth of nutritious investment into LaPorte each year.



In 2020, the Pax Center made significant progress on the Brighton Street Green Space, a community development partnership with other community donors and partners. Located at the spot of the former Lenick's Dairy, The Brighton Street Green Space features an Educational Resource Center, fruit trees, builders space, and plenty of garden space for community members. Starting in 2021, gardening mentorships and nutrition classes will begin and other community-related events and opportunities.



Nate Loucks, CEO and President of the Pax Center, says, "2020 has been hard on most people in LaPorte County. It's been our mission that no one in our county suffers from hunger throughout these difficult days. While procedures and habits have changed, our ability to keep people well-fed and well-loved has remained constant. It's been a year to remind us that communities succeed more when we all work together for the common good."



Those interested in joining The Pax Center's #GivingTuesday initiative can visit thepaxcenter.com/givingtuesday. All donations given to the Pax Center are tax-deductible. Also, follow #GivingTuesday updates on The Pax Center's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thepaxcenter), Twitter (@thepaxcenter), and Instagram (@thepaxcenter).



About The Pax Center

The Pax Center’s mission is to engage the detrimental impact of poverty by feeding the hungry, loving the lonely, and increasing the capacity to care in LaPorte County. The Pax Center is the visionary founder and manager of the Jackson Street Community Garden and the Brighton Street Green Space. La Porte, IN, November 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Pax Center invites LaPorte County to help keep LaPorte County well-fed and well-loved by donating on #GivingTuesday. #GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing people and organizations' power to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year.The Pax Center is a local food-providing organization in downtown LaPorte committed to engaging the negative impacts of poverty, hunger, and loneliness in LaPorte County. The needs during COVID-19 have been significant, but the Pax Center continues to operate with the same sense of care and mission that motivated its inception in 2015. The Pax Center serves thousands of LaPorte County residents through the food pantries, community meals, clothes closet, resource center, gardens, and green space. The Jackson Street Community Garden is now in its fifth year of operation, providing dozens of community garden plots and thousands of dollars worth of nutritious investment into LaPorte each year.In 2020, the Pax Center made significant progress on the Brighton Street Green Space, a community development partnership with other community donors and partners. Located at the spot of the former Lenick's Dairy, The Brighton Street Green Space features an Educational Resource Center, fruit trees, builders space, and plenty of garden space for community members. Starting in 2021, gardening mentorships and nutrition classes will begin and other community-related events and opportunities.Nate Loucks, CEO and President of the Pax Center, says, "2020 has been hard on most people in LaPorte County. It's been our mission that no one in our county suffers from hunger throughout these difficult days. While procedures and habits have changed, our ability to keep people well-fed and well-loved has remained constant. It's been a year to remind us that communities succeed more when we all work together for the common good."Those interested in joining The Pax Center's #GivingTuesday initiative can visit thepaxcenter.com/givingtuesday. All donations given to the Pax Center are tax-deductible. Also, follow #GivingTuesday updates on The Pax Center's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thepaxcenter), Twitter (@thepaxcenter), and Instagram (@thepaxcenter).About The Pax CenterThe Pax Center’s mission is to engage the detrimental impact of poverty by feeding the hungry, loving the lonely, and increasing the capacity to care in LaPorte County. The Pax Center is the visionary founder and manager of the Jackson Street Community Garden and the Brighton Street Green Space. Contact Information The Pax Center

Nate Loucks

219-575-7182



www.discussionoverdinner.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Pax Center Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend