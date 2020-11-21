Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: 1 Week to Go Webinar on Cost-Efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides Thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology

SMi Reports: There is only one to go to join the online webinar taking place on Thursday 26th November 2020 on Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology hosted by Bachem Group.

London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2020 --(



Molecular Hiving is a tag-assisted liquid-phase peptide synthesis technology developed by Professor Kazuhiro Chiba at Tokyo University of Technology and Agriculture. This technology uses a hydrophobic tag, which is applied in the same way as the resin for solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) processes. This makes peptide products manufactured by this technology highly attractive for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.



Bachem and Jitsubo CO., Ltd. recently announced the signature of an exclusive Licensing Agreement for Jitsubo’s Molecular Hiving™ Technology. Under the License agreement, Jitsubo will develop selected manufacturing processes using their Molecular Hiving™ Technology and transfer these processes to Bachem. Bachem will further optimize, scale up and produce for commercial applications.



You can find out more at: http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR2



The speaker Dr. Wolfgang Seufert, Director Production III – Process Development, Bachem



Wolfgang Seufert is leading a process development team within the Production department at Bachem AG. Having joined Bachem more than twelve years ago and working in several positions at the Bubendorf and Torrance sites of Bachem, he has gained broad experience in development, scale up, and manufacturing of peptides, both LPPS and SPPS. Wolfgang Seufert studied chemistry at the universities of Giessen and Leipzig, and received his PhD from the University of Basel for his work on cyclization reactions of modified amino acids and peptides.



Dr. Wolfgang will guide you through the individual steps for synthesis of peptides applying Molecular Hiving™ Technology. You will learn about the scalability and the substantial advantages of this technology regarding efficiency and towards greener manufacturing, as solvent consumption and material requirements are significantly reduced compared to conventional SPPS processes. Molecular Hiving™ also allows the synthesis of peptides without the use of solvents and reagents which are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR substances).



Who Should Attend?

Scientists in Pharma, Biotech, Cosmetics industry, and Universities including:

Research Scientists and Associates, PostDocs and PhDs, Scientific Advisors, Directors of Research and Development and other Professionals in the Life Sciences including Product Managers and Marketing Managers.



This is a free one hour webinar to join a Q&A session. Register at http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR2



Webinar: Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology

26th November 2020, 9am GMT / 10am CET

http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR2



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce a free webinar on "Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology." Join the industry expert Dr. Wolfgang Seufert, Director Production III – Process Development, Bachem in a live session on Thursday, 26 November 2020 at 9am GMT (10am CET).Molecular Hiving is a tag-assisted liquid-phase peptide synthesis technology developed by Professor Kazuhiro Chiba at Tokyo University of Technology and Agriculture. This technology uses a hydrophobic tag, which is applied in the same way as the resin for solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) processes. This makes peptide products manufactured by this technology highly attractive for the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.Bachem and Jitsubo CO., Ltd. recently announced the signature of an exclusive Licensing Agreement for Jitsubo’s Molecular Hiving™ Technology. Under the License agreement, Jitsubo will develop selected manufacturing processes using their Molecular Hiving™ Technology and transfer these processes to Bachem. Bachem will further optimize, scale up and produce for commercial applications.You can find out more at: http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR2The speaker Dr. Wolfgang Seufert, Director Production III – Process Development, BachemWolfgang Seufert is leading a process development team within the Production department at Bachem AG. Having joined Bachem more than twelve years ago and working in several positions at the Bubendorf and Torrance sites of Bachem, he has gained broad experience in development, scale up, and manufacturing of peptides, both LPPS and SPPS. Wolfgang Seufert studied chemistry at the universities of Giessen and Leipzig, and received his PhD from the University of Basel for his work on cyclization reactions of modified amino acids and peptides.Dr. Wolfgang will guide you through the individual steps for synthesis of peptides applying Molecular Hiving™ Technology. You will learn about the scalability and the substantial advantages of this technology regarding efficiency and towards greener manufacturing, as solvent consumption and material requirements are significantly reduced compared to conventional SPPS processes. Molecular Hiving™ also allows the synthesis of peptides without the use of solvents and reagents which are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR substances).Who Should Attend?Scientists in Pharma, Biotech, Cosmetics industry, and Universities including:Research Scientists and Associates, PostDocs and PhDs, Scientific Advisors, Directors of Research and Development and other Professionals in the Life Sciences including Product Managers and Marketing Managers.This is a free one hour webinar to join a Q&A session. Register at http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR2Webinar: Cost-efficient and Green Manufacturing of Peptides thanks to Molecular Hiving™ Technology26th November 2020, 9am GMT / 10am CEThttp://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR2About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.molecular-hiving-technology.com/PR2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend