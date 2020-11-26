220 Media Announces Launch with Several Client Signings

Press Releases 220 Media and Marketing Press Release

220 Holdings announces the launch of 220 Media and Marketing - a boutique agency that creates a “one-stop shop” to help business customize and promote their brand and build awareness on a large scale. In conjunction with the launch, the agency has signed several clients in entertainment and publishing.

Chicago, IL, November 26, 2020 --



The company has gotten off to a fast start in their first 90 days of existence as they have been named the agency of record for author Myrtis Randolph and will oversee promotion for the launch of the cartoon based on her book “YoYo Don’t Play That!” It debuts November 28, 2020 on Preach the Word Cable Network (Comcast, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple, Roku) and Cleveland, Ohio based publisher Truthink Publishing LLC. The company also serves as the in-house agency for sister companies 220 Publishing, Wine Crawl (Private Wine Tour Franchises in 5 Cities) and G-Rose Productions creators of the streaming series “Books and Bottles,” “Making Love Better Twogether” and “Live From the Cave.”



“Small businesses, authors and service business looking to build awareness and grow we think we have the right mix of price, experience and desire to help create a successful relationship. Each client gets a specialized strategic focused to help them reach their goals,” states Founder, Glenn Murray.



Vania Hudson

866-533-9884



www.220communications.com



