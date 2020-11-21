Meals On Wheels for Kids Expands to Safety Harbor and Lutz

Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched this past March. MOW4Kids, was developed in response to COVID-19 school closures, to serve children, 18 years or younger, with meals delivered to their home by volunteers. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing open food pantries. The program currently serves: Clearwater, Gulfport, Lealman, and St. Petersburg in Pinellas County; Tampa (33612 and 33613) and Wimauma in Hillsborough County; Dade City in Pasco County, and will continue to expand the program, to include Safety Harbor and Lutz.



Volunteers with level 2 background checks will help deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 10AM. Volunteers will board public school buses, along with the bus driver, to then go out and deliver shelf stable boxes of food and cold meal packs to children and families.



At the core of this Meals on Wheels program is nutritious food delivered to the homes of children and their families. The program provides meals, shelf stable groceries, including produce, as resources allow. Children may experience an increase in overall nutrition, food security, and feelings of social connectedness from volunteers stopping by.



To receive meals delivered to your home, visit networktoendhunger.org/mow4kids/ or call (813) 344-5837.



Volunteers are needed each week to help pack boxes of food on various days throughout the week and deliver meals on Mondays and Wednesdays out of Mort Elementary School in Tampa and on Wednesdays from Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center in Safety Harbor. Routes take about 60 minutes to complete. To sign up to volunteer, please visit https://networktoendhunger.org/volunteer/.



Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



