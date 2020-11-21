Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD to Introduce First Battery-Electric Refuse Truck to Maryland

Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2020 --(



The BYD 6R has a 221-kWh battery system and is capable of working an entire shift without recharging. With its short wheelbase, this truck is more compact allowing for excellent maneuverability on urban streets where space is limited.



“The City of Hyattsville has taken the lead for zero-emission waste collection with the purchase of the state’s first battery-electric truck,” said John Gerra, Sr. Director of Business Development with BYD Motors. “We’re excited to provide the first electric truck to serve in the State of Maryland.”



“The City of Hyattsville is committed to sustainable operations and aims to purchase electric or hybrid vehicles whenever possible," said City Administrator Tracey Douglas. "The Department of Public Works was in need of replacing an older trash truck and began exploring electric options with the support of a grant from the Maryland Energy Administration.”



In addition to the environmental and employee health benefits provided by a zero-emission vehicle, the City anticipates significant savings in fuel purchases and vehicle maintenance, says Douglas.



"We look forward to adding the new electric trash truck to our Department of Public Works fleet. This acquisition is in line with our commitment to investing, when feasible, in clean energy vehicles to support operations,” Douglas said. “The electric truck, in addition to our electric police cruiser, police motorcycles, parking vehicle, and charging station infrastructure, allows us to lead by example and demonstrate our care and concern for the environment. As we continue to evaluate emerging technology, we expect to increase our electric vehicle fleet which will not only provide a public health benefit, but ultimately result in reduced maintenance and operating costs."



BYD’s American manufacturing facility employs hundreds of men and women, many are members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, (SMART), Local 105. Our Community Benefits Agreement includes a commitment to hire veterans, single parents and the formerly incarcerated. Our partnership with the Antelope Valley Community College sets up apprenticeship programs so that people in our community can learn valuable skills that will benefit them for a lifetime.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a “total solution” with truly its zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513



About the City of Hyattsville



The City of Hyattsville is a diverse and welcoming community that celebrates small town character, urban energy, and environmental stewardship. The City’s municipal government aims to provide leadership and effective services that enhance resident’s quality of life. For more information visit www.hyattsville.org.



