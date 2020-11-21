Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Perle Systems Press Release

QBE Chose Perle Console Servers for Out-of-Band Management

If the network goes down, secure remote access to QBE data centre and branch office IT equipment is enabled through IOLAN Console Servers.

Princeton, NJ, November 21, 2020 --(



“As a company, we pride ourselves on strength, resilience, and dependability,” says Andreas Themistocleous, Global Technical Lead Networks at QBE. “This must also be reflected in our network architecture. However, not every branch office has dedicated IT staff on-site to provide support should our network go down. In the event of an outage, we need a way to access our critical infrastructure equipment.”



For this purpose, QBE chose to standardize on Perle IOLAN Console Servers to provide Out-of-Band access to Cisco Switches, Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances (ASA), Palo Alto Firewalls, and Citrix NetScaler Application Delivery Controllers (ADC). They use a combination of 4 and 8 port compact Console Servers in branch office locations, and 16 or 48 port 1U Console Servers ‘top of rack’ in their Data Centers. Because all Perle IOLAN Console Servers share the same software features and functionality, they are an ideal “one-stop-shop” solution that can fit into any environment.



Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) is a solution that provides a secure dedicated alternate access method into an IT network infrastructure to administer connected devices and IT assets without using the corporate LAN. During system or network outages, a Console Server is a single hardware solution that provides secure OOBM to monitor IT assets and devices from multiple vendors. The Console Server gives administrators access to multiple admin console ports from anywhere, anytime, and any platform, as if they were directly connected. They can be used to reconfigure, reboot, and reimage remotely across the internet or WANs. Disruption and downtime are minimized by providing better visibility of the physical environment and the physical status of equipment. This ensures business continuity through improved uptime and efficiencies.



About QBE: www.qbe.com

Founded in 1886, QBE Insurance Group is one of the world's top 20 general insurance and reinsurance companies, with operations in all the key insurance markets. QBE is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is headquartered in Sydney. We employ more than 11,700 people in 27 countries.



About Perle Systems: www.perle.com

