Naples Entrepreneurs Open Co-Working Space at Wilson Professional Center

Conveniently located on Airport-Pulling Road between Pine Ridge Road and Golden Gate Parkway in Wilson Professional Center, Collier Capital Club offers a variety of Memberships: Virtual Offices, Co-working Seating, Dedicated Desks, Private Offices, Social Memberships, and Day Passes. All Memberships are Limited.

Naples, FL, November 22, 2020 --



The Founders at Collier Capital Club are familiar with operating businesses of all sizes and designed Collier Capital Club to fulfill the needs of its Members, whether a one member startup or a larger office looking to downsize and rotate employees in a private office from days working out of their homes.



Thomas O'Riordan founded and built a variety of companies in various trade sectors over the past twelve years. Shortly after O’Riordan graduated from Chapman University’s George Argyros School of Economics & Real Estate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship, he sold his second company to fund the expansion of his first company. His specialty is in startup companies and also helps others in VC fundraising when dreams need to become reality with backing and profit. Notably, O’Riordan co-founded a local boutique consulting firm, Process Research & Optimization LLC, specializing in process optimization and customer journey mapping with modeling tools, best practices, and benchmarks that led to client business cases exceeding +$100M. He exited that company after growing it to over 60 personnel assigned to client projects across the US, Canada & Europe within three years.



Shayne Faerber also has an extensive background in startups and has run operations for many, in various fields, from Mobile Apps to Designer Clothing, Investment Colored Diamonds to Machine Learning Software. His most notable venture that opened the door to others was an iPhone App called Mall Maps. Launched in 2009, Mall Maps quickly rose to the number 1 Reference App position after being featured in Apple's Essential Apps for Black Friday and was showcased in over 80 local and national media publications including CNNMoney, NY Times, Advertising Age, and Naples Daily News. Faerber also had a profile on Wink News TV and was featured in Gulfshore Life's article: "The Innovators of SWFL." This notoriety led Shayne to be called upon by Tamiami Angel Fund's Chairman Timothy Cartwright to be Venture Pitch SWFL's first Keynote Speaker, interviewed by Master of Ceremonies Jeff Lytle, at their inaugural event in 2015.



Conveniently located on Airport-Pulling Road between Pine Ridge Road and Golden Gate Parkway in Wilson Professional Center, Collier Capital Club offers a variety of Memberships: Virtual Offices, Co-working Seating, Dedicated Desks, Private Offices, Social Memberships, and Day Passes. All Memberships are Limited. With many companies reevaluating their office space needs, Collier Capital Club offers solutions to compress operations into a smaller footprint while giving smaller, new businesses a professional environment to run and grow their operations.



"With recent events and offices closing or downsizing, a comfortable and professional workspace is valued and sought after more than ever," says Collier Capital Club Co-Founder Shayne Faerber. "Working from home was fun for a moment but many are starting to feel the strain of 'always being at work' and want to return their home to the relaxing escape at the end of the workday."



Collier Capital Club currently has 7 Private Offices and 22 Dedicated Desks available, along with mixed Co-working Seating options. A soon-to-be-opened Lounge and Game Room will offer additional Co-working space where Members can choose to release steam or work in a more relaxed atmosphere. Access to Wilson Professional Center's Canteen Room and the lush outdoor Courtyard allows Members to enjoy their meals away from their desks or to take their work al fresco.



“We wanted to create an atmosphere that maintains and promotes a fun environment with comfortable workspaces that are supported by top-notch amenities and technology,” says Collier Capital Club Co-Founder Thomas O’Riordan. “Where our members can feel as comfortable as they were at their homes or coffee shops but also be in a professional workspace with the business resources they need at hand.”



Membership Amenities also include access to two private conference rooms with large TVs for remote screen mirroring, complimentary coffee and water, high-speed WiFi, a private mailbox with mail and package handling, production-class print station, option for assigned covered parking, attendance at networking events, and soon-to-come lounge.



"Along with providing a professional workspace, we are also providing a networking community composed of talented individuals where members can offer and share services within Collier Capital Club and perhaps even create new partnerships and companies to grow,” Thomas notes.



Collier Capital Club's Grand Opening will take place on December 1st 2020. An Open House will be held during the day from 10am-4pm followed by a Networking Event taking place in the evening. Please see Collier Capital Club's social network outlets for details and the Eventbrite link for Network Event tickets.



For more information and to reserve your Office or Memberships please visit CollierCapitalClub.com or call 239-325-1115. Find @CollierCapitalClub on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest news and events.



Shayne Faerber

239-304-6448



https://www.colliercapitalclub.com/



