Miller Architects & Builders Completes Construction of Andra K Salon & Spa in Clearwater, Minnesota

Miller Architects & Builders is proud to have had the opportunity to work with Lee Frederickson and Krista Steir, owners of Andra K Salon & Spa, from architectural services through construction.

The salon owned by Krista Stier was previously owned by Krista's mother, Lee Frederickson, and operated as Lee and Friends Salon since 1974.



The new 3,200 square foot facility features horizontal and vertical steel siding with stone accents and a covered entrance into an inviting lobby and waiting room. The interior includes eight cut/style stations, four hair washing stations, four dryer stations, an accent glass-block wall dividing three pedicure stations and three manicure stations, two fascial treatment rooms, makeup table, public restrooms, employee break room, and dispensary room. Interior finishes include luxury vinyl tile, ceramic tile, painted walls and light textured drywall and suspended ceilings. The new location provides ample parking.



Miller Architects & Builders provided architectural and construction services.



Denise Schnettler

320.251.4109



www.millerab.com



