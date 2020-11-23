Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Alertus Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from Alertus Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: Alertus Technologies Announces Upcoming Virtual Seminar to Help Organizations Navigate the New COVID-19 Landscape

Beltsville, MD, November 23, 2020 --(



“Countless organizations, including schools, healthcare systems, and government facilities, have been greatly disrupted and impacted by COVID-19,” said Caroline Kilday, Director of Marketing for Alertus. “Our upcoming virtual seminar is designed to offer a wealth of insight and tips on enhancing safety, minimizing business disruption, and maintaining engagement with employees and staff amid such an unpredictable time.”



Alertus’ virtual seminar attendees will learn how they can implement innovative mass notification tools to maintain productivity and enhance organization-wide communication in 2021 and beyond. In addition to Alertus experts, a wide range of industry professionals will join in on the conversation to share their organization’s COVID-19 experiences during the five-session seminar. The session speaker lineup includes:



Grant Azdell, Vice President of Student Affairs & Dean of Students, Randolph-Macon College and Founder of Azdell-Morgan Organizational Management Solutions



Mark Obermayer, Sr. Product Manager, Microsoft



George Economas, Executive Director of Corporate Security, Johns Hopkins Hospital



Vernell Shaheed-Levrone, Director of Public Safety, Community College of Baltimore



Michele Martin, Manager - Internal Communications and Strategic Priorities Corporate Communications and Public Relations, London Health Sciences Centre



“I am looking forward to hearing from others, learning what their challenges are, and what some of their solutions have been,” said George Economas. “The goal is for everyone to walk away with something they can use to help make things that much safer, that much better at their place of employment, and better yet, in their personal lives.”



Vernell Shaheed-Levrone added, “The norm has changed in every industry, and being forced to adopt new technologies has been a challenge. I look forward to hearing new ideas about what’s possible and how others have adjusted.”



Both George and Vernell will be participating in the third seminar session, “Lessons Learned: Navigating through a COVID-19 Landscape.”



Preparing for the Unpredictable with Mass Notification: Lessons Learned from 2020 will kick off on Tuesday, December 8, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. EST.



To register and learn more, visit https://www2.alertus.com/virtual-seminar-2020.



About Alertus Technologies

Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of organizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency situations. www.alertus.com. Beltsville, MD, November 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Alertus Technologies, a market leader in mass notification and enterprise communication, is pleased to announce its third virtual seminar, Preparing for the Unpredictable with Mass Notification: Lessons Learned from 2020. This complimentary seminar will focus on helping organizations better navigate the various operational changes brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.“Countless organizations, including schools, healthcare systems, and government facilities, have been greatly disrupted and impacted by COVID-19,” said Caroline Kilday, Director of Marketing for Alertus. “Our upcoming virtual seminar is designed to offer a wealth of insight and tips on enhancing safety, minimizing business disruption, and maintaining engagement with employees and staff amid such an unpredictable time.”Alertus’ virtual seminar attendees will learn how they can implement innovative mass notification tools to maintain productivity and enhance organization-wide communication in 2021 and beyond. In addition to Alertus experts, a wide range of industry professionals will join in on the conversation to share their organization’s COVID-19 experiences during the five-session seminar. The session speaker lineup includes:Grant Azdell, Vice President of Student Affairs & Dean of Students, Randolph-Macon College and Founder of Azdell-Morgan Organizational Management SolutionsMark Obermayer, Sr. Product Manager, MicrosoftGeorge Economas, Executive Director of Corporate Security, Johns Hopkins HospitalVernell Shaheed-Levrone, Director of Public Safety, Community College of BaltimoreMichele Martin, Manager - Internal Communications and Strategic Priorities Corporate Communications and Public Relations, London Health Sciences Centre“I am looking forward to hearing from others, learning what their challenges are, and what some of their solutions have been,” said George Economas. “The goal is for everyone to walk away with something they can use to help make things that much safer, that much better at their place of employment, and better yet, in their personal lives.”Vernell Shaheed-Levrone added, “The norm has changed in every industry, and being forced to adopt new technologies has been a challenge. I look forward to hearing new ideas about what’s possible and how others have adjusted.”Both George and Vernell will be participating in the third seminar session, “Lessons Learned: Navigating through a COVID-19 Landscape.”Preparing for the Unpredictable with Mass Notification: Lessons Learned from 2020 will kick off on Tuesday, December 8, from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. EST.To register and learn more, visit https://www2.alertus.com/virtual-seminar-2020.About Alertus TechnologiesAlertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader of emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002 Alertus has engineered groundbreaking solutions for unified mass notification, in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Alertus solutions have been implemented worldwide by thousands of organizations in multiple industries for any number of emergency situations. www.alertus.com. Contact Information Alertus Technologies

Caroline Kilday

202-253-7887



alertus.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Alertus Technologies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend